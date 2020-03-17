Coronavirus: Aberdeen Sports Village to temporarily close

Aberdeen Sports Village is the latest major north-east attraction to announce a temporary closure in light of government advice on coronavirus.

The sports centre in Linksfield Road will close from 8pm on Friday.

All services are to be suspended as it closes to the public.

But ahead of the full closure, all over-sixties activities will be suspended from tomorrow.

On Monday evening, the UK Government introduced stricter guidance in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

That included a warning to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and social gatherings of any size.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Following the UK Government announcement last night increasing measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, ASV wishes to make the following announcement.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but this is a fast-moving and complex matter and the safety of our members, visitors and staff is our highest priority.

“This closure is temporary, but our schedule for reopening is unclear at this stage and we will continue to be guided by the advice we receive from government.

“Rest assured we will of course let you know as soon as we can welcome you back.”

Last night an Aberdeen business group owning eight city venues announced they would temporarily shut down, and iconic venues like His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall also closed their doors.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: