Coronavirus: Aberdeen shopping centre to remain open to ensure access to food and medicine

An Aberdeen shopping centre has confirmed it will remain open to ensure people have access to “important supplies, medicine and food”.

A statement released by the Bon Accord Centre moved to reassure customers that staff are working hard to ensure they create a safe environment.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “Our cleaning has increased, and we are making every effort to ensure that high use areas are regularly disinfected.

“The well being of our customers, staff and employees is our priority.

“The policies and opening hours of shops within the centre will vary. We would recommend that you contact these retailers directly to learn about any change they have have made to their hours.”

Mr Stevenson also commended the efforts of retailers making extra efforts to support the community.

He said: “It has been amazing to see the work they have put in to make sure that those most vulnerable and key workers have access to the essentials they need.

“Seeing these acts of kindness have only made us prouder to be in the heart of Aberdeen City.”

