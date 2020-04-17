Coronavirus: Aberdeen shopping centre offers free parking to NHS staff

An Aberdeen shopping centre is offering free parking to NHS workers.

To thank all of the healthcare workers doing their bit during the coronavirus pandemic, the Bon Accord Centre is offering city centre parking at no cost.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “To say thank you to all of the NHS staff who are working so hard right now, we want to offer entry to our Loch Street car park at no cost to for the duration of this pandemic.

“We hope this will make life a bit easier for those of you who need to get into town during this difficult and uncertain time.”

To claim your parking, please email hello@bonaccordcentre.com with proof of employment and your car registration details.

Examples of proof of employment include:

A picture of your Blue Light Card

An email from your work email address

An image of your work name badge

