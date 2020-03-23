Coronavirus: Aberdeen schools closed to senior pupils despite unfinished coursework

Aberdeen pupils with outstanding SQA coursework are being warned not to go into school today.

Aberdeen City Council launched several measures to support youngsters during the coronavirus outbreak, however have since stated that pupils should not attend schools or academies even if coursework is due.

The warning comes after reports that S4, S5 and S6 pupils would be allowed to attend sessions to complete complete senior coursework.

A statement from the council said: “In light of Scottish Government advice, school pupils with SQA coursework have been asked not to attend school until further notice.

“Parents were informed yesterday by Education Services.”

Other measures to support pupils including a virtual school helpline, emergency childcare provision for key workers, an online learning resource for pupils, parents/guardians and schools, digital provision for pupils with no access at home, free lunches, and Special School Provisions are to remain available.

The virtual school helpline is available to support children and families in need of assistance from 9am today on 01224 523322.

