Coronavirus: Aberdeen pupils keeping busy with their studies during lockdown

School pupils across Aberdeen have been keeping busy with their studies thanks to the dedication of their teachers.

A range of creative ways to keep busy through lockdown have been carried out, such as online dance classes, digital assemblies, a lockdown journal, home-based art classes and more.

Pupils at Hazlehead Academy are being encourages to maintain a lockdown journal via Google classroom set up by English teacher Sarah Murchison, who sends out daily prompts on possible themes.

Sam Stephen, our Drama & Dance Specialist will be running another live Dance Class this Friday 17th April at 1pm. The… Posted by Orchard Brae School, Aberdeen on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Meanwhile children at Orchard Brae are keeping fit at home through dance instructor Sam Stephen’s live streams of dance classes, while Primary 5 pupils at Culter School are creating art at home based on lessons they received in class from artist Maggie Patience.

One of our tasks today was to make a pair of binoculars using materials from home, then we had to write a set of instructions explaining how to make them. Tomorrow we will be using our binoculars to help us in maths! P1 @holyfamilyrc1 #herewewillsucceedtogether #aberdeenlearns pic.twitter.com/uYrLcroX8Q — mrshendry (@mrshendry101) April 2, 2020

P7 home learning examples form today. Maths Scavenger hunt in your homes, a code breaker, continued our class novel The Explorer and used visualisation strategies to draw the map. looked at some of artist Wayne Thiebaud’s work and created some amazing cake art! @AbStpeters 🏘💻 pic.twitter.com/dBvMX1hjFF — Siobhan Rynne (@RynneSiobhan) March 31, 2020

Other examples include online modern languages classes at Cults Academy, Holy Family pupils learning to make binoculars out of household items, St Peter’s taking part in at-home Maths-based scavenger hunts, Broomhill School asking pupils to make castles and Happy News newspapers being created by Scotstown School pupils.

1E have been answering the question "Que fais-tu pendant le confinement?" We've had lots of collaboration and creativity despite not being able to see each other and lots of us have chosen to make videos and recordings to practice speaking too! #aberdeenlearns #trèsbienfait pic.twitter.com/gvg77FW0OD — CultsModernLanguages (@CultsML) April 1, 2020

Education operational delivery convener, Councillor John Wheeler, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have seen numerous examples of people overcoming the limitations imposed by the lockdown through ingenious online solutions, and our teachers and pupils have also shown fantastic initiative in extraordinary circumstances.

“It’s fantastic to hear that, thanks to the imagination and dedication of our teachers, that pupils are able to engage with their classmates and tutors and take part in diverse online learning tasks that not only further their learning but are fun as well.

“My thanks go out to everyone involved for their superb work in such challenging circumstances.”