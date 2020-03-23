Coronavirus: Aberdeen NHS workers to be given free parking during crisis

Aberdeen hospital workers are to be given free temporary on-street parking permits to ensure they can get parked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 200 permits will be handed out to staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to help them get parked and get to work while tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council will hand out the permits to NHS Grampian today for them to decide which staff should receive the permits.

A similar arrangement is being made with Aberdeenshire council for NHS staff to park for free at Woodhill House.

On-street parking permits are usually only given to local residents as ARI has dedicated staff parking.

However, due to the threat of coronavirus, NHS Grampian has lifted all parking restrictions to ensure staff have all hands on deck.

The only exception to the rule are blue badge spaces and emergency access/exits.

The hospital staff receiving the permits will be allowed to park in residents’ only bays and pay and display bays.

