Coronavirus: Aberdeen MSP highlights support available for domestic abuse victims

An Aberdeen MSP has urged those who are facing domestic abuse due to social isolation measures to contact help.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, encouraged those who may be suffering to get in contact with services for help.

He said: “Social isolation measures may be adding pressure to those in abusive domestic situations and people facing this kind of trauma should know that help is available.

“In the north-east we have the expertise of Grampian Women’s Aid, who provide specialist support to women, children and young people facing domestic abuse.

“If you are being abused then please, please use the services that are available.”

Grampian Women’s Aid can be contacted on 01224 593381, and Scotland’s Domestic Abuse hotline on 0800 027 1234.

