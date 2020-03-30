Coronavirus: Aberdeen MSP encourages residents to volunteer

An Aberdeen MSP has encouraged those who can to volunteer in their communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, has called on residents to get involved with new campaign Scotland Cares.

While it is important that people stay at home and follow guidance, those who are healthy and not at risk can volunteers to provide practical or emotional support to people most in need.

This could be via workers returning to the NHS, by offering support to public services such as the NHS and local authorities, or via opportunities with other charities or community groups in the area, which Volunteer Scotland can help with.

Mr Stewart said: “Aberdeen has a rich history of volunteering and we have some of the highest volunteer numbers in the country – this will be absolutely crucial as we work through this difficult time.

“Through the readyscotland.org website, we can connect people to where their contribution is most needed in their local community and I hope many more folk here in Aberdeen can get involved.

“For some, that may involve roles responding to specific needs in health and social care. For others, it may be that we draw on their skills, enthusiasm and energy in the weeks and months to come.

“My message is for everyone and anyone who can lend a hand to get involved.”