Coronavirus: Aberdeen MSP calls on Government to support self-employed

An Aberdeen MSP today called on the UK Government to take urgent action to provide financial support for those who are self-employed.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on behalf of a number of constituents who have contacted him.

There are 13,800 self-employed people in Aberdeen and 15,900 in Aberdeenshire.

His letter outlines the gap in the Government’s current coronavirus support for those who are self-employed, freelancers, contractors or who work in the gig economy.

Mr Stewart said: “I have been contacted by a number of self-employed people who are seriously concerned about how they are going to cope financially over the coming months. They are facing huge drops in their income and there’s not been any significant support announced yet.

“These people will have bills to pay and families to support just like everyone else, but their omission to date from the UK Government’s support has been notable by its absence.

“Thousands of people across this city and hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland will be desperately waiting for an announcement and I hope that it will be forthcoming for them.”

The letter, addressed to Mr Sunak, states: “While the Government has now moved to support businesses and employees, there is still currently a gap in support for those who are self-employed as well as those who are freelancers, contractors or who work in the gig economy.

“Many of my constituents who have seen their incomes significantly reduced or disappearing altogether are worried about how they are going to pay their bills. A prolonged period of time relying on Universal Credit or Employment and Support Allowance would still represent huge falls in the incomes of the majority of those people.

“You yourself have pledged ‘whatever it takes’ but when it comes to supporting the self-employed, we have been told what it takes but that has not been forthcoming.

“I would therefore encourage you to urgently announce support those who are self-employed and who are struggling financially as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

