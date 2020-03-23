Coronavirus: Aberdeen man’s warning to UK after falling ill in Spain

An Aberdeen man today told of his coronavirus hell in Spain – and said more needs to be done in Scotland to stop the spread.

Mike Flanagan, who is orignially from Keith but lived in Bridge of Don before moving to Spain 13 years ago, is currently on lockdown in Torre del Mar, near Malaga.

Mike, who has the virus alongside his partner Fernanda Carvalho Pires, 27, has been in quarantine for the past week.

He believes the UK Government is not doing enough to halt the spread of the disease and is worried about the situation not being taken seriously enough.

Spain – which has had 1,720 deaths due to the pandemic – has just been put in a futher lockdown until April 12.

The 44-year-old said: “Scotland really needs to be a proper lockdown, similar to what we are living through here in Spain, because this is still not enough. Scotland is in for a shock.

“There are virus teams heading in to try to decontaminate areas of the centre which was once full of people.

“Myself and Fernanda both started self-protecting prior to the lockdown with gloves.

“We have been quarantined by the doctor. An examination and X-rays pointed to respiratory infection in myself and the doctor suspected the Covid-19 virus so we have to stay inside for two weeks.

“If found on the street, we would be arrested and charged for criminal offences.”

The Spanish police also have the power to issue fines, including for anyone travelling with more than the allowed number of passengers in a car.

Mike, who fell ill last Sunday, said he is finally beginning to feel better, but had the “worst headache” he has ever had.

He added: “I think this is the turning point for me – it’s the first day I feel better.

“I started feeling ill a week ago on Saturday. I had a constant cough and a headache that just didn’t go away. I’m taking paracetamol and it still didn’t curb it.”

So far, 10 people have died in Scotland, and 416 people have tested positive for coronavirus. In the NHS Grampian area, 23 positive tests have been confirmed.

Mike added: “This is hard times but I feel more needs to be done – full lockdown is required. I feel the military should work alongside the major supermarkets, online ordering made better and extended.

“People don’t seem to be paying attention.

“If we are ever to beat this virus, hard times call for hard measures. This is, after all, a germ war and time is not on our side. Scotland needs to learn hard and quick from Italy and Spain as the death toll spikes more and more every day.

“By the looks of the UK, it’s been left too late.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: