Coronavirus: Aberdeen health and fitness centre in plea for food bank donations

An Aberdeen-based health and fitness centre is urging the public to continue donating essential items to their food bank during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assassin Health and Fitness Village, at Balgownie Playing Fields, Homefarm Road, in Bridge of Don, launched its food bank more than a month ago to help those struggling during the isolation period.

The centre is appealing for people to donate any spare tinned or packaged food.

The aim is to get as many essentials as possible delivered to individuals or families across the north- east.

The owner, boxing champion Lee McAllister, is asking for donations to continue following the announcement of the extended lockdown period.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day