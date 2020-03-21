Coronavirus: Aberdeen harbour still ‘open for business’

Bosses at Aberdeen Harbour have said that the port is still fully operational despite the current circumstances.

A key part of Scotland’s infrastructure, the organisation said that its staff were key workers, that should be applauded for their hard work ensuring supplies and services continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also disputed any claims that the harbour was currently in lockdown.

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeen Harbour Board said: “Aberdeen Harbour Board would like to assure all clients and port users that the harbour is open for business and is fully operational, despite the current exceptional circumstances.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic strict protocols are in place to protect the safety of all those working at the port, personnel on vessels in the harbour and the wider general public.

“Aberdeen Harbour is a key part of Scotland’s national infrastructure, supported by the Scottish and UK Governments, providing lifeline services to the Northern Isles and offshore facilities and ensuring a flow of supplies, including fuel, reaches the region.

“All staff are key workers and are to be applauded for currently working above and beyond to ensure continuity of supplies and services. We all have concerns and worries in this unprecedented period but we are all working together to continue to fulfil our duties as effectively as we can and to contribute to the wellbeing of the country at this unsettling time.”