Coronavirus: Aberdeen hairdresser temporarily closed

An Aberdeen hairdressing salon has closed its doors temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Linton and Mac on Netherkirkgate will be shut until further notice in order to protect the health and safety of employees and clients.

Those with appointments will be contacted.

A statement posted online by the salon said: “It’s with a heavy heart here from Linton & Mac that we have decided to take the decision to temporarily close until further notice.

“We take the health and safety of our team and clients very seriously and want to help the current situation. We can’t thank you all enough for the support everyone has shown and we will still support local businesses going through the same situation.

We believe this is time for us to pause and look at how we can make our brand fresh and exciting!

“For any appointments currently in our diaries we will call you to discuss and we have also put systems in place to get any future appointments looked after.”