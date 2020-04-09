Coronavirus: Aberdeen group donates BrewDog hand sanitiser to RNLI

The RNLI has been gifted hand sanitiser by an Aberdeen voluntary group in recognition of the key service they provide.

The Aberdeen 100 Round Table provided the lifeboat service with a supply of the BrewDog product in a bid to minimise risk to crews and casualties.

The welcome donation comes as NHS Grampian receives the first batch of BrewDog sanitiser that meets the high specifications of the health board.

The product will allow the RNLI to continue providing a key service during lockdown.

Round Table member Tom Murray said: “Aberdeen RT are proud to have been able to help supply hand sanitiser to the RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat.

“Our links to the RNLI through our members and recognition of the voluntary service they provide was the reason they were chosen, among the others who we were able to help.

“This will go some way to minimise risk to the RNLI crews and casualties during callouts.”

The majority of lifeboat crews are volunteers taking time out of their careers to save lives.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s extremely important RNLI teams aren’t forgotten about and I’m delighted Aberdeen Round Table has provided hand sanitisers to help those who are risking their lives on a daily basis for others.

“The sanitisers will help combat the coronavirus and protect both crews and casualties during callouts.

“Our lifeboat crews do an extraordinary job and are on call 24 hours a day regardless of the circumstances and this should always be commended.

“It’s key our emergency crews feel protected while carrying out their duties during such a difficult time and the assistance of groups such as the round table helps to enable this.”

