Coronavirus: Aberdeen funeral services to take mourners’ details for Test and Protect

Mourners attending funeral services in Aberdeen will need to provide contact details to help contact tracing in the event of a person showing coronavirus symptoms.

The measures, which have been put in place at bars and restaurants across the city already, will see the details of individuals or a lead member from a household taken.

The new rules cover funeral services taking place at Aberdeen Crematorium or any of the city’s cemeteries and will be collected by Aberdeen City Council.

Under the current guidelines, a maximum of 20 people are allowed to attended a funeral in Scotland, with this restriction no longer limited to just close family.

Social distancing must be maintained at all times.

Test and Protect is NHS Scotland contact tracing programme, and works to help prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Anyone with symptoms should be tested, with results of positive tests followed up to ensure anyone they may have been in contact with can be traced and instructed to self-isolate if needed.

Find out more about Test and Protect at NHS Inform, here.