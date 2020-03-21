Coronavirus: Aberdeen food firm dishing out free food to elderly

An Aberdeen food firm is doing its part to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Smoke and Soul is dishing out free food to the elderly in rural isolation.

The team, who serve up a range of smoke and barbecue spit-roast dishes in Six Degrees North on Littlejohn Street, have created 20 large pots of brisket stovies to help those vulnerable.

Taking to social media, the firm said: “We want to help spread kindness by doing what we do best – providing comfort food that is good for the soul.

“It’s amazing what a warm homemade dish can do for your well- being.”

The food is being served to pensioners in the Newmachar and Whiterashes area.

