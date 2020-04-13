Coronavirus: Aberdeen firm to furlough workers on full pay

Unite Scotland has welcomed the decision by North Air to furlough employees during the Covid-19 crisis on full pay.

North Air is a fuel tanker company for aircrafts based at Aberdeen Airport.

The decision to furlough 27 workers in line with the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme follows Unite securing a trade union recognition agreement with the company earlier this year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Unite regional officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite the Union is delighted that North Air has agreed to utilise the government retention scheme and top up the salary to 100% for the workforce in Aberdeen.

“This is a welcome offer from the company and shows that North Air as an employer values their staff group during these difficult times.”

A spokesman for North Air said: “Our people are at the heart of our business and we want to do everything that we can to retain and support our fantastic employees during this unprecedented and challenging time in aviation and beyond.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.