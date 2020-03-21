Coronavirus: Aberdeen fashion store closes doors

An Aberdeen fashion and homeware store has shut temporarily.

Oliver Bonas has closed all branches across the UK and Ireland from today.

It has a store on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill.

A statement from founder and CEO Oliver Tress said: “We have decided to temporarily close all our stores in the UK and Ireland from the end of today.

“First and foremost, we are looking after our brilliant team and we are working out how best we can support hem all during this very difficult time.

“We want them to be part of our future, not just our past. And together, we will do everything we can to make that happen.”

Customers can still shop online.