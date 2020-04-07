Coronavirus: Aberdeen families opting to delay funeral services

Some Aberdeen families are choosing to delay funeral services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That is according to funeral director Mark Shaw, who is now limiting the number of people who can attend services to five, to put into place social-distancing measures.

That and other considerations, he said, are leading to next of kin postponing commemorations until things return to normal.

The Scottish Government has now published guidance on burial or cremation.

It says: “Only close family should attend the funeral (or if there are no family, a friend). Numbers (should be) kept to the minimum possible and others, or those at high risk of infection such as people over the age of 70, should not attend in person or should attend electronically, for example, by video link or by phone.”

At Aberdeen Crematorium in Hazlehead, the last service took place on March 20 and the chapels there have been closed since.

According to Mr Shaw, who runs Mark Shaw Funeral Services on George Street, Aberdeen, many churches are also not holding funeral services so funeral directors are having to host them.

He told the Evening Express: “We have a chapel that holds between 45 and 50 people. It isn’t unknown for services to take place there.

“However, it’s more common for people to want services to take place in churches or at the crematorium and that is not an option at the moment.

“Every funeral director is implementing its own social-distancing policy. Ours is to limit the number to five people.

“This can lead to very difficult decisions for family members. If, for example, you have a person who is married and has five children, that’s six people straight away and it means someone missing out.

“Some families are deciding not to hold a service until a later date due to the restrictions on numbers.

“Others are not able to hold them because they are unable to travel from other areas of the country or may have health considerations themselves.

“We will continue to provide funeral services until such a time when we may be directed not to.”

Mr Shaw said the vast majority of clients had been very understanding about the need to implement restrictions and of his desire to keep his own staff safe.

He added: “We have recently introduced a video facility which allows loved ones to view a service via a private connection.

“That is welcomed by some people who feel like it is an alternative to not being able to be included.”

The Scottish Government guidance adds: “Those attending a service should remain 2m (6ft) apart during any service (except where they are from the same household, or a carer and the person is assisted by the carer).”

The Rev Scott Rennie, minister at Queen’s Cross Church on Albyn Place in Aberdeen, said: “It is very sad for people at a very difficult time.

“I have a funeral this week and fortunately it is in the open space so immediate family can at least be present. I hope that will bring them some comfort.”

People can continue to register deaths with local authorities but not in person.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure citizens have access to crucial support and advice in these unprecedented times during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

“Details and updates on council services including births, deaths and ceremonies are available on the council’s Covid-19 web page.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said burials are continuing at some churches – but services can only take place outside and for immediate family only.

He added: “This may result in funerals being conducted more quickly due to a reduction in travel time from a church to a burial ground.

“The advance sale of lairs (where not associated with an internment) at Aberdeenshire cemeteries has been temporarily suspended.

“The processing and approval process for headstones has been temporarily suspended.”

A Moray Council spokesman said: “Our registration offices are closed to the public until further notice. They can be contacted meantime by calling 01343 554600.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “All deaths and stillbirths must now be registered via phone or email and appointments to do this can be made by contacting ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778 or complete our general enquiry form at angus.gov.uk.”

