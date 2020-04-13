Coronavirus: Aberdeen employability charity offering advice

An Aberdeen-based charity is offering support to people looking for work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pathways has a team of employability keyworkers who are available to provide one-to-one confidential advice.

While social distancing measures are in place, the charity is offering consultations through email and phone calls to support those looking for work.

The charity can help to identify the job you want, develop a plan to reach your job goal or develop and update your CV.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Workers also offer help in completing application forms, including online applications, interview preparations and job searching.

To access support, or to find out more, visit pathways-online.org/

Or call Pathways on 01224 682639 to book an appointment.