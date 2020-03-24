Coronavirus: Aberdeen cycle group spreading message to get on your bike during self-isolation

A campaign group is urging north-east residents to take up cycling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum is encouraging those in self-isolation to get on their bikes in a bid to keep fit while they socially distance themselves from others.

Campaign secretary Rachel Martin said cycling still allows people to be sociable while maintaining a safe distance.

She added: “There are so many benefits to cycling during self-isolation. One important thing I heard is that it’s physical distancing we need, not social distancing.

“The key is physical distance and cycling by its nature gives you physical distance between people but you can still take part in a social activity.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The other issue is that people are perhaps confined to their homes more often than they might normally be, and they may not be able to go to the gym or play team sports so there’s a risk we might not be getting as much exercise as we would otherwise, which has health implications in itself.

“It’s very important we think about these potential consequences of what’s going to be happening.”

“Cycling is such a healthy activity and a great way to get exercise as well as being fun at the same time.

“You have all these other health benefits without the risk of close contact with someone else.”

For more information, visit www.aberdeencycleforum.org.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.