Coronavirus: Aberdeen council’s battle plan to keep city moving

Council chiefs have held “D-DAY” talks with staff to keep services going and protect workers as the number of north-east coronavirus cases rose.

Aberdeen City Council bosses have been responding to “fast-moving developments” this week, and officials now say they feel confident plans are in place to ensure city residents are provided with services such as bin collections and community care even in a severe staff shortage should more people become unfit for work.

Covid-19 cases rose by two in the north-east, bringing the total to 24.

It comes as an announcement was made by Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to close the Len Ironside Centre in Mastrick to clients until further notice. It will affect 45 people with learning disabilities.

One senior official told the Evening Express: “This is a crisis and things have been up in the air all week as the council has dealt – very well – with fast-moving developments, but yesterday felt like D-Day, with firm decisions being made to keep things moving.”

The official said that absence rates within the council are typically higher in the winter months than they are now, so the local authority is well-versed in ensuring it can provide services when under pressure.

“However, we know things can change fast and we may be in a situation where more council staff self-isolate in coming days and weeks, or go off sick.

“What we saw yesterday was the council coming up with a firm plan of how it protects staff while ensuring services are delivered.”

It is understood council managers have been buying thousands of computer software licences so staff can effectively communicate while working from home.

They have also drawn up plans for staff who work in departments that have little demand, such as in-person customer service teams, to join other teams.

The official said: “However, there is some concern among those people who work in care-related roles that they may be instructed to work in frontline care, which may not be suitable for everyone.

“Generally though, we understand that services like home help are operating as normal, with staff sticking to the guidelines about social distancing to protect elderly people and those with underling health conditions.”

Aberdeen City Council said it is following the national guidance in its approach to the outbreak.

Staff told the Evening Express additional cleaning had been carried out at council buildings and the local authority had bought extra hand sanitiser, antiseptic wipes and other hygiene material.

A council spokesman said bin collections were operating as normal and a plan was in place in case there is a staff shortage.

The decision to close the Len Ironside Centre was made to “free up the centre to increase capacity”.

Families of all 45 individuals affected were contacted by phone and given reassurance, with staff identified who can continue providing frontline care and support.

A statement by the ACHSCP said: “The centre and its equipment will be cleaned in readiness for its use for other requirements as of next week, as determined by ongoing business continuity planning by the partnership.”

Councillor Martin Greig said: “We need to remember that the most vulnerable need to be the priority. Daily life might become unpredictable for all but the changes under way will mostly affect people who are genuinely at risk from withdrawal of facilities.

“We could be looking at weeks and months. It will be a particular challenge for those who rely on the Len Ironside centre and other places.”

Unions such as Unison and the the Educational Institute of Scotland have been working with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council leaders in recent days to finalise contingency plans and have praised bosses at both authorities for their handling of the pandemic response.

Simon Watson, Unison regional organiser, said: “This is an unprecedented situation…Our members are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure members of the public are provided with services in a safe and responsible way.”

He said Unison officials would keep in touch with members in the coming days, using video calls and Whatsapp where needed to facilitate home working.

