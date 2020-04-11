Coronavirus: Aberdeen council staff praised for taking on critical roles

More than 1,500 council employees in Aberdeen have volunteered to help fill critical roles during the coronavirus crisis.

Many staff at Aberdeen City Council whose jobs are considered non-essential have stepped forward to become temporary key workers and keep the city moving.

So far, the volunteers have helped get waste collections back up and running and are also distributing meals to vulnerable residents across Aberdeen.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “An email came out from the chief executive inviting anyone in the council to volunteer to do any roles that may be required.

“There are a lot of people who want to help, and this is a way of them mucking in.

“The amount of people who have come forward is great and it is a real credit to all the staff,” he added.

“It’s been a great reaction from all our staff to get that amount of people sign up to help in any way they can.

“There are a lot of hard-working staff right across the council in all departments.”

Some bin collections had to be stopped due to members of staff self-isolating because they or their relatives had shown symptoms of Covid-19.

But thanks to the efforts of the council’s volunteers, recycling and garden waste collections were reinstated last week.

Mr Lumsden said keeping key services operating throughout the lockdown is vital, and praised the staff who have come forward.

He said: “Part of the issue we had with waste collection which meant we had to stop the service for a short time was we had a number of staff who were having to self-isolate.

“A lot of people are following government guidance because they or their families are showing symptoms, so it’s great we are able to call on other people from across the council who are willing to change roles at the drop of a hat to help out.

“We had to stop recycling and garden waste collection but we have had volunteers from other departments put their hands up and come in to help with that.

“That’s been great because it has meant we have been able to get the service back up and running.

“It’s a bit of a reduced service but it’s still there for people to use, which is the important thing because it is a vital service.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Lumsden said many staff were keen to take on other roles to help out city residents.

He said: “It’s not practical for everyone to work from home, and we do need people who are willing to provide council services even at a difficult time like this.

“It’s great people are willing to fill other roles which are maybe different to what they are used to.

“Many of our services have to continue and a lot of people rely on the council for so many things, whether that’s waste or meal deliveries.”

Mr Lumsden and co-leader Jenny Laing are among the council staff to have volunteered to fill the roles, insisting they are willing to do anything to help the local authority fulfil its services.

And the co-leaders praised the sense of community spirit in the city as it continues to respond to the pandemic.

Mr Lumsden said: “I’ve put my hand up and said I will do whatever I can, and I know Jenny has done the same.

“We have both said we will do anything, whether that’s helping with refuse collections or delivering meals to the most vulnerable.

“We are willing to do anything to help the city at this time,” he added.

“We are filling so many vital roles that still have to be filled and it’s great to see so many people volunteer.

“It might be easy for some people to sit back and wait for things to pick up again, but this shows the staff don’t want to do that.

“They want to put their hands up and say they will do whatever it takes.

“So many people have stepped forward and it is fantastic to see the community spirit right across the city.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: