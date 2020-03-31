Coronavirus: Aberdeen council depot’s back-up morgue plan

A temporary morgue is being created at an Aberdeen City Council depot in case Covid-19 deaths in the north-east overwhelm the NHS.

The local authority has opened its Kittybrewster base to assist NHS Grampian.

Staff at the site – which hosts the roads team and fleet services – have been given assurances that the morgue will not impact on their day-to-day jobs and does not pose any threat to health.

The mortuary, which is in the process of being installed, is a statutory requirement and there is not yet a need for it in the north-east.

New figures, released yesterday, show a total of 1,408 people across the UK have died as a result of coronavirus.

In Scotland, 47 people who tested positive for the virus have passed away.

There have been 66 positive tests for Covid-19 in the NHS Grampian area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The pandemic is expected to place a considerable strain on our existing mortuary provision.

“We have a legal obligation to ensure suitable capacity and identified the Kittybrewster depot as the facility best suited to providing additional capacity on a temporary basis.

“We appreciate the sensitivities of this situation and are working through details.

“Our priority has been to share the update with staff at Kittybrewster and to give them reassurances it will have a minimal impact on their work and pose no health risk.”

Leslie Tarr, Unison branch secretary, said: “We obviously support the council in its effort to organise and keep essential services such as the morgue going in these difficult times.

“Providing the proper health and safety conditions are in place and that the location of this facility at Kittybrewster has been risk assessed – I am sure both of these actions will have been addressed by the employer – then we support the action.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “These are unprecedented times and Aberdeen City Council is rightly putting in the necessary preparations.

“The health and safety of staff, as well as the resilience of local services, is absolutely paramount for us all in response to this pandemic.

“It’s always difficult with sensitive matters like this, but the reality is these are extremely challenging circumstances and measures like this are critical.”

The last time a temporary mortuary was set up in the city was in 1988 following the Piper Alpha disaster.

A facility was created at Aberdeen Airport for the 167 men who lost their lives in the North Sea tragedy.

