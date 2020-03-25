Coronavirus: Aberdeen council cancels summer events in bid to slow virus spread

Aberdeen City Council have cancelled a number of scheduled events and shut the doors to their town house in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has seen events including the Aberdeen Highland Games and Armed Forces Day being cancelled.

The annual Highland Games was set for Sunday June 21 at Hazlehead Park and Armed Forces Day, which was supposed to take place for Saturday June 27 have both been cancelled as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the spread and impact of coronavirus.

There is currently no news on when the events will be rescheduled.

Aberdeen Town House, which is the base of a number of council operations and resources, has also been shut to help redirect the council staff resources where they are most needed.

For more information and support visit the council’s coronavirus response page, here.