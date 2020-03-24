Coronavirus: Aberdeen City Council suspends collection of recycling and brown bins

Aberdeen City Council has temporarily suspended the collection of mixed household recycling and brown bins following the recent government guidance on coronavirus.

The general waste service will now be working at reduced levels so other services have temporarily been suspended.

Only households with wheeled bins will be affected and residents should not put out their recycling or brown bins for collection.

Food waste should go in the general waste bin during the suspension.

Recycling points are still available at supermarkets and shopping centres but residents are requested not to make special visits to them, but to use them while doing their essential shopping.

Instead, residents could use them while they are doing their essential shopping, in line with Government guidance. Residents should, where possible, clean their hands before and after use.

Householders should be aware any additional items left beside bins will not be collected. Residents are also reminded that they should not leave anything beside the bins at recycling points or communal bins.

In addition, all household waste and recycling centres in Aberdeen have closed to the public. The household waste and recycling centres are at Bridge of Don, Hazlehead, Bucksburn, Dyce, and Tullos.

The decision to close the centres has been made following the new measures imposed by the UK government.

With the closure of the household waste and recycling centres and the suspension of the bulky uplift service, residents should ensure that large items intended for disposal are stored safely away from communal areas.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: