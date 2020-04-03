Coronavirus: Aberdeen City Council announces garden waste and recycling changes

Bin collections in Aberdeen will resume next week – on a four-week cycle to help crews follow coronavirus advice.

Household brown bin collections will restart in the city on Monday, while mixed recycling will be collected from April 20, with both then following a four-weekly collection schedule.

General waste collections will continue with fortnightly collections.

As part of the new measures for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, only one crew member will travel with the driver in the bin lorry cab instead of the usual two to accommodate social distancing.

On some occasions an additional crew member will follow in a van.

Despite the changes in frequency, collections will still happen on a household’s usual day.

Residents are being urged to flatten items to help get more material in their recycling bins, while recycling points are also still available across the city.

Aberdeen City Council said in a statement: “The new ways of working are designed to protect staff by ensuring social distancing in the waste collection vehicle cabs however the consequence is collection operations are slower.

“The waste and recycling collection service has also been impacted by increased absence levels due to people self-isolating and while staff from roads and environmental service are assisting, there is still an impact on bin collections.

“There are 80,000 households which have kerbside collections in Aberdeen.

Recycling points are still available at many supermarkets and shopping centres but residents should not make special trips to use them. Instead, residents could use them to drop off recyclable items before they are do their essential shopping, in line with Government guidance. Residents should, where possible, clean their hands before and after use.

“Householders should be aware any additional items left beside bins will not be collected. Residents are also reminded that they should not leave anything beside the bins at recycling points or communal bins.

“With the closure of the household waste and recycling centres and the suspension of the bulky uplift service, residents are reminded they should ensure that large items intended for disposal are stored safely away from communal areas.”