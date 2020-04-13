Coronavirus: Aberdeen children’s charity faces 80% increase in support need

An Aberdeen children’s charity has seen an 80% increase in the need for its support services in the past month.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, reported the huge increase on its figures in March compared to the same time in February.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and lockdown measures put in place by the UK Government, families have been in self-isolation.

Last month, the charity provided support to families on more than 183 occasions, and continues to support those who need help despite many regular events being cancelled.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “Given these unprecedented times and the impact of Covid-19, the services team have been inundated with the need for family support during the month of March.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Periods of isolation for the families we support are not uncommon as even a regular cold can have a serious impact on a child with a complex disability and life-limiting condition, so the families are used to varying degrees of confinement.

“However, this period is unprecedented.

“Families may have siblings who are no longer in school during the day so they have additional childcare needs at a point when they may no longer be able to receive their regular carers in their home, taking away much-needed respite care when it is more needed than ever.

“Couple that with the entire family under one roof and loss of earnings for some and there is a huge additional strain on the families for an unknown period of time.”

To help families cope, Charlie House has moved from its normal face-to-face meetings to virtual support via calls, email, video and texts.

They are also holding virtual siblings clubs, virtual show and tells and more, as well as delivering isolation packs pre-lockdown.

Charlie House’s community nurse is also continuing to provide support from the Royal Aberdeen’s Children’s Hospital.

To allow them to continue, Charlie House is urgently appealing for donations, as the cancellation of all its major fundraising events has put huge financial pressure on it.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.