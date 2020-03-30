Coronavirus: Aberdeen Childline centre sees demand for help spike

Children in Aberdeen have been counselled by Childline as demand for the service increases amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost 20% of counselling sessions given to children worried about the virus have come from the Aberdeen and Glasgow Childline bases.

Support hit a peak on Wednesday March 18, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that UK schools would shut.

There were 121 sessions given on the issue that day.

Over half the young people who spoke to the service last week said they were struggling to cope with isolation, arguments at home and the removal of professional support from schools and the NHS.

One teenage girl told a counsellor: “I feel really anxious and I feel upset and lonely.

“The news has made my mental health worse but my CAMHS appointment has been cancelled and school has closed.

“I’m stuck at home having a horrible time because my sisters are bullying me because I’m autistic.”

Last week, Childline delivered over 50 counselling sessions to children who were having suicidal thoughts, exacerbated by the pandemic as they felt trapped and isolated.

Most of the young people supported in relation to coronavirus were girls aged between 12 and 15.

