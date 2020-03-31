Coronavirus: Aberdeen charity rising to challenges of food poverty

A charity making free packed lunches for vulnerable people in Aberdeen during the coronavirus lockdown intends to double its production as demand soars.

Social Bite is one of four charities the Evening Express and Original 106 have teamed up with to help those in need through the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign sees Social Bite, Cyrenians, CFINE and Aberdeen Foyer form a partnership called AC2U to help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to get essential goods.

The campaign was officially launched last week, and now Social Bite, which handed out 15,000 food packs around Scotland last week, is aiming to double the size of its operation.

Social Bite has raised more than £115,000 for the initiative by a crowdfunding page.

The packed lunches are given to homeless people as well as those who are struggling financially. Charity co-founder Josh Littlejohn said that food poverty could quickly become one of the most difficult issues of the Covid-19 epidemic.

He said: “We are seeing more people in an increasingly desperate situation as the crisis deepens.

“Obviously homeless people can’t easily self-isolate or stock up cupboards and fridges and many of the services they rely on have closed down.”

He added: “But wider than homelessness, we are seeing an increase in families who were reliant on free school meals and thousands of people being made redundant with no savings and no immediate access to benefits.”

Mr Littlejohn said firms which had ceased trading due to the coronavirus lockdown would be asked to help with the free meals, which are distributed through community groups and other charities, where possible.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)

