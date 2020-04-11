Coronavirus: Aberdeen charity partnership raises whopping £19,000 to deliver care packs

Almost £19,000 has already been raised and more than 500 miles covered by a north-east charity partnership started to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities to help the vulnerable in the north-east through the Covid-19 crisis.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access goods.

Anyone who is struggling due to the impact of coronavirus, or is unable to provide food for themselves or their families, can apply for food, toiletries, baby items and clothing deliveries.

So far it has drawn a huge amount of support from members of the public.

The partnership is now in its third week, after being launched on March 23.

In this time, a whopping £19,000 has already been raised to support people in the region.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A team of eight is working at Aberdeen Cyrenians to process referrals, package up deliveries and send them across the region.

So far, 514 miles have been travelled to deliver vital aid to people in temporary accommodation, those with complex needs or those who are otherwise in crisis.

Teams are going out each day from Monday to Friday to deliver parcels to people who need them.

In total, 374 deliveries of cooked food, parcels, toiletries, nappies, baby food, clothing and blankets have already been undertaken since the partnership launched.

Lesley Sheridan, service manager, said: “We’re very busy at the moment, we’ve had 374 care packages go out, we’ve covered 514 miles since we set up the partnership.

“I’ve been very humbled by how generous people are since the launch of AC2U.

“It’s been extremely overwhelming.

“It’s fabulous, when we’re having a very busy day and someone donates something, it makes you step back and realise what it is we’re giving to people.

“We are still very much grateful for donations, whether that be food or other things.

“We’re looking to have boxes set up in supermarkets so that people can donate when they’re out getting food.”

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, added: “The support of people in Aberdeen has been tremendous. The number of donations we’ve had in the past few weeks has been fantastic.

“We’re all working together to make sure people are supported.

“We need to make sure we’re supporting people through this crisis and afterwards as well.

“We’re looking at what we can do through digital engagement to help people, such as FaceTime, but not everyone has a smartphone.

“If you’re living on the edge of poverty, you’re thinking about food not technology.”

Anyone who can donate goods or cash is urged to help.

All money and goods received will go towards making sure those living in the north-east who need help during this difficult time are well supported and have access to basic necessities and services.

Priority is being given to current service users, the homeless or people at risk of homelessness, people with multiple complex needs who are at higher risk; the elderly and people with a disability or chronic medical condition and single parents with babies.

Needs are assessed on an individual basis following an application.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)