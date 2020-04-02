Coronavirus: Aberdeen charity offering jobseekers pathway to support

An Aberdeen employment charity is encouraging people to seek help during the coronavirus outbreak.

City organisation Pathways has been providing support to jobseekers for more than 20 years and will continue to do so during the pandemic.

Manager Malcolm Pritchard said: “We’re delivering support over the phone with all aspects of the job search.

“We are helping people to develop a CV if they don’t have one or updating it if they do.

“We can also help with online job applications and the search for funding if people want to retrain in something else. Any specialist support they need, we can help support them.”

The team of seven support staff offer assistance with interview techniques and also make sure that individuals are settling well into their new roles.

As more people lose their jobs during the spread of Covid-19, Malcom says they need to be open to opportunities.

He said: “People need to be prepared to widen their horizon. A lot of people might need to start thinking about alternatives to tide them over and we can help them to find a short-term job and with their overall job goals further down the line.

“There’s a lot of vacancies in supermarket and care work, which isn’t for everyone, but if people need something quickly then that can be a short-term solution.

Residents of Aberdeen can contact Pathways on 01224 682939.

