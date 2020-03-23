Coronavirus: Aberdeen charity closes cafe

An Aberdeen charity’s coffee shop has closed its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie House’s ReCHarge cafe in the Bon Accord Centre has shut up shop due to the crisis.

In a statement, the charity said the health of their customers, staff and volunteers was their main concern.

Charlie House said: “Following the rapidly changing situation in regard to the spread of Covid-19, the Charlie House Team have made the difficult decision to temporarily close ReCHarge Cafe in the Bon Accord until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however the health and wellbeing of our customers, staff and volunteers is our top priority.”

Charity bosses said any surplus food from the cafe would be donated to the Dyce Food Bank and the Salvation Army North Scotland Division.

The ReCHarge Cafe opened for business in April 2019 with 100% of the profits going towards Charlie House.

As well as food and drinks, it offers a changing space for families.



