Coronavirus: Aberdeen charity celebration parade in limbo

The organisers of a popular Aberdeen parade hope it will still be able to go ahead later this year.

Celebrate Aberdeen is a staple in the city’s calendar of events and in recent years has featured an array of live entertainment as well as its famous parade down Union Street which showcases the range of third-sector organisations in the north-east.

Organisers have said they are continuing to plan for the event on the basis that it will still go ahead.

It is not due to take place until August 29.

The UK is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak until April 13 and it is not yet known whether it will be extended.

Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said that restrictions on everyday life could last for six months.

Kate Yuill, Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer, said: “As the Celebrate Aberdeen weekend is still five months away, we are hopeful it will still go ahead and planning is proceeding on that basis. That said, we will always be mindful of the ongoing situation and of continuing government advice.”

Registration for the upcoming event closes on April 30.

To register your organisation to take part, or for more information on the parade, email katie@celebrateaberdeen.org

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.