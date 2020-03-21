Coronavirus: Aberdeen cafe to offer takeaway option from kiosks

A popular cafe in two Aberdeen parks will continue to serve customers through its kiosks.

The Park Cafe in Hazlehead and Duthie parks will remain open for takeaway services only following Government advice, and will offer a range of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, snacks and ice cream, as well as hot breakfasts to go.

It is also offering children’s picnic boxes, call and collect service from its counters and 50% discount for NHS staff on food and drink.

A statement by the business said: “The team at The Park Cafe would like to wish everyone good health during these unprecedented and challenging times.

“To all of our loyal and valued customers, we want to let you know that our kiosks will remain open for a takeaway service, and our excellent staff are making every effort, in light of this pandemic, to provide a quality service.

“The Park Cafe management team continue to monitor UK and Scottish government advice and are complying to all of their recommendations. Our priority is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our customers and team, so with respect, we ask our customers to recognise social distancing.

“We appreciate your support and are humbled by all your good wishes and offers of help. We will get through this together as a community.”