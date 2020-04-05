Coronavirus: Aberdeen cafe boss left ‘humbled’ by online support for his staff during crisis

An Aberdeen cafe boss said he feels truly humbled after customers raised thousands of pounds for staff following its closure due to coronavirus.

Up until a few weeks ago Kilau cafe was thriving on High Street in Old Aberdeen.

Manager Craig Adam decided to close on March 20 and wanted to make sure his staff were not out of pocket.

He launched a fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe website, setting a target of £5,000 – which has now been smashed, as 220 people have donated a total of £7,074.

When he made the appeal, Craig said: “We are all aware of the difficult times the world is facing.

“We are appealing for help to aid the hard-working staff in Kilau facing an uncertain immediate future.

“Any money raised will be split among the staff to help them navigate the next few months until we are back up and running.”

Among those donating was Giles O’Donovan, who said: “Kilau is as much a part of university life as any department and it is a privilege to have their wonderful coffee and staff at the heart of campus.”

Another supporter was David Vega-Maza who said: “The cafe is a critical part of our family at our beloved university.

“If we all unite for the common good, we shall get over this.

“I send this donation from Spain, which is dreadfully paying a big toll.

“We will all beat the beast.”

As the total figure donated climbed higher, Craig said on the page: “Wow, I can’t believe all your generosity.

“I am so grateful and so surprised at how quickly everyone has jumped to help.

“In this uncertain time, you have truly humbled me.

“I have always known how amazing the folk that work here are.

“But for me to be able to give this money to them, when it feels like every day brings new challenges and uncertainties, really underlines the significant contribution they bring.

“Not just to (my partner) Edwige and I, but to my children, my business and all of you.”

He later added: “With the government’s intervention of last week and your amazing support, we are hopeful the staff will have the funding they need to see them through until we can reopen.

“See you all soon hopefully.”

