Coronavirus: Aberdeen cafe and alehouse closes doors for two weeks

A popular Aberdeen cafe and alehouse has closed its doors for a fortnight due to coronavirus concerns.

The Craftsman Company, on Guild Street, announced the news on social media.

It comes as the coronavirus continues to impact firms across the country.

The statement on Facebook said: “As a local independent business, we have been unsure on what action to take as the government advised the general public to avoid gathering in public areas like our coffee and ale house but have not ordered us to close, which meant we have had a massive decision to make.

“Our decision is based on people. The incredible people that make up our team at The Craftsman Company and the amazing people that support small businesses like us, our customers.

“In order to help protect the people dear to us, their loved ones and the general public, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily close for the next two weeks and do our part in fighting this epidemic.

“We will be working with our team members to make sure they get the support available to them over that period and will be monitoring the government and WHO instructions by the minute and when it is safe to do so, with your support we will reopen and get back on our feet.

“We look forward to the day that we get to serve you again. Until then take care of yourself and of each other.

“Prioritise the vulnerable. Love The Craftsman Co.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: