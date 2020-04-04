Coronavirus: Aberdeen buses to stay on the road

A coach company has axed most of its services – but journeys to and from Aberdeen will continue.

Megabus, which offers low-cost coach travel from Union Square in Aberdeen, will stop all services in England and Wales on Sunday.

However, Scottish services will carry on, meaning services between the Granite City and locations such as Dundee, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow will stay on the road.

The change means that Megabus coaches from Aberdeen to London and Manchester will no longer run into England.

A Megabus spokesman said: “A number of customers use Megabus services within Scotland to travel to and from essential work, for example NHS workers.

“Therefore, in Scotland, an agreement has been made with the Scottish Government to continue running coach services.”

