Coronavirus: Aberdeen based-charity moving online to protect customers

A north-east charity is going completely virtual to protect its customers and ensure it can stay afloat while the country is in lockdown.

Smile Scotland, which operates a shop on Broomhill Road in Aberdeen and an auction house in Oyne, is turning its attention to the internet to sell its usual furniture, antiques and curios.

The organisation experienced a 90% drop in sales over the last fortnight, prompting fears that a continued loss of income would force it to close its doors.

It uses this money to provide training and support to people with poor mental or physical health, additional learning needs or who have faced homelessness.

Founder and trustee Clive Hampshire said: “We have to protect our vulnerable customers and clients and we need to be there for them.”

