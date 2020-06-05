Coronavirus: Aberdeen airport introduces health measures for passengers and staff

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced new health measures as a number of airlines prepare to relaunch domestic routes this month.

Passengers travelling through the airport will be asked to wear facial coverings, while all staff will be provided with PPE.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to keep physical distance where possible.

AGS Airports, which owns and manages Aberdeen Airport, said it has already enhanced its cleaning regimes, with a specific focus on regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.

These include the use of electrostatic fogging machines which disinfect surfaces within two minutes, treating passenger touchpoints and security trays with a anti-microbial product that kills germs and lasts for up to 30 days on surfaces, and the setting up of self-cleaning stations for trollies in the baggage halls.

Hand sanitiser dispensers are also installed throughout the terminals, and floor markers are in place to help passengers physically distance.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: “Our airports have remained open throughout this pandemic to provide crucial lifeline services. During this time, we’ve worked closely with both the UK and Scottish governments, and their officials, to ensure we follow all health guidance.

“As the lockdown begins to ease and airlines start to confirm plans to restart domestic connectivity, it’s important we do everything we possibly can to keep our airports clean and safe for our staff and for our passengers. These measures, which are in place at all three of our airports, will ensure we help each other to travel safely through our terminals at a time when we are working to get our country and the economy moving again.”

Flights from Aberdeen to Bristol and Stavanger are due to restart on June 8, while flights to Southampton will resume on June 15.

Services to Teeside and Newcastle will begin again from Aberdeen on June 22.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: