Coronavirus: Aberdeen airport asking staff to accept pay cut

Staff at the city’s airport are to be asked to take a pay cut as part of a package of measures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen International Airport chiefs said they will bring in temporary operating restrictions on Wednesday, meaning some staff staying at home.

Airport bosses are in talks with union representatives and have proposed all workers take a pay cut, an end to bonus payments and that staff be given an option to take unpaid leave or work fewer hours.

The travel hub’s bosses said the aim is to protect the health and wellbeing of staff and ensure the airport is in a strong position to recover from the crisis.

It has already suffered several blows this month: Flybe collapsed on March 4, with the loss of its routes between Aberdeen and London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast City and Jersey.

The early impact of the coronavirus outbreak saw flights to countries such as Norway cancelled amid government restrictions.

There has also been a fall in passenger demand for flights due to the UK Government instructions to only travel if essential.

Those factors combined have led to fewer flights leaving and arriving at the airport each day – and managers want to ensure those workers who are not required to be there can stay home.

They will then be able to apply – through their employer – to the UK Government for 80% of their salary.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports which owns the hub, said: “Introducing temporary operating restrictions will allow us to significantly reduce the number of staff who must travel to work.

“Alongside this, we are working with our people and their trade union representatives to ensure those employees who will be furloughed during this period will have access to the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

“We have also proposed other measures to support the business at this time, including temporary pay cuts for all staff including our board and leadership team, an end to bonus payments, the option for staff to take unpaid leave and the option for reduced working hours.”

The airport said “lifeline” flights to the Highland and Islands will continue – as will helicopter flights for the oil and gas industry.

Airlines still using the airport, such as Loganair and British Airways, are not affected.

Mr Provan added: “With many of our airline partners having completed their repatriation flights, and in line with passenger demand, there are now only a limited number of services available from the airport.

“In light of this, and to protect the health and wellbeing of all the staff who work so hard to keep our airports running, we will be introducing temporary restrictions on our operations from April 1.

“At this stage, it is difficult to say how long these measures will remain in place.

“However, we will continue to follow all government advice and keep them under constant review.

“We are facing extremely challenging times and like all organisations we have a duty of care to our staff, our business partners and to all those who use our airports.

“These have been difficult decisions to take, however I am absolutely clear they will enable us to protect jobs, protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and ensure AGS Airports is in a strong position to aid our country’s recovery when we emerge from this crisis.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: