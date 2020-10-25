Coronavirus: 55 new cases confirmed in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 1,303

A further 55 people in the Grampian area have tested positive for coronavirus – the highest daily number of recorded cases for the area in the past week.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients in the north-east and Moray has risen from under five at the beginning of the month to 30.

Five of those in hospital are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The total number of positive cases for the region since the pandemic began is now 3,186.

In the Highlands, there have been a further 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the north’s total to 983.

There have been no new cases recorded in the islands. The total positive cases for Orkney, Western Isles and Shetland remain at 31, 68 and 66 respectively.

Across Scotland, there have been 1,303 new coronavirus cases reported since Saturday. This is 19.0% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,016 people are in hospital after recently testing positive for the virus and 86 are in intensive care.

One Covid-19-linked death has been recorded in the past 24 hours. Scotland’s death toll is now 2,700.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 947,544 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 56,752 have tested positive and 890,792 were confirmed negative.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government confirmed there had been 11 further deaths linked to coronavirus registered and 1,433 new positive cases.

The government also published guidance for Halloween and advised families to avoid door-to-door guising.

In a tweet on Saturday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Reminders abound just now that we are living through a global pandemic of a nasty virus. Scotland is not unique, & decisions @scotgov is taking, while not palatable, are not being taken lightly. They’re about trying to protect health & life in the most proportionate way possible.”