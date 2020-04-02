Coronavirus: 50 more Scots die as number of cases in Grampian rise to more than 125

There are now more than 125 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east.

Figures released today show 128 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland has increased by 50 to 126.

During today’s briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon explained 40 of these deaths are from earlier in the week but were delayed being confirmed for family liaison reasons.

Across Scotland the number of people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 2,602.

Some 18,128 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 682.

Across the UK, a total of 2,921 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, the Department of Health said, up by 569 from 2,352 the day before.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: