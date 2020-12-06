Coronavirus: 48 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 643

A further 48 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

The cases bring the region’s total to 117 across the weekend and 5,125 since the pandemic began.

The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 58 people in hospitals in the north-east and Moray after testing positive for the virus, and six in intensive care.

Across Scotland there have been 643 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

Five deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus has also been recorded.

A total of 951 people were in hospital yesterday with a recently confirmed case of the virus and 62 people were in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,221,230 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 100,106 have tested positive and 1,121,124 were confirmed negative.

