Coronavirus: 46 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 752

More than 45 people have tested positive for Covid in the north-east in the latest daily update.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government showed that 46 new cases have been recorded by NHS Grampian since Sunday.

That means there have now been 11,996 positive results in the north-east and Moray since the pandemic began.

Hospital admissions in the region have decreased by one, going from 107 to 106 in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, 752 new cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

That is a decrease of more than 400 on Sunday’s total of 1,195.

There were 10,326 new tests in the same period – with 8.6% of these returning positive results.

Four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, although numbers are usually lower at the weekend with register offices generally closed.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has increased by 5, with 2,016 patients now in hospital.

157 of them are in intensive care.

1,535,986 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 752 to 172,953 Sadly 4 more patients who tested positive have died (5,709 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/32nItmKQer — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 25, 2021

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures.

415,402 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,538 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,535,986 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 172,953 have tested positive and 1,363,033 were confirmed negative.