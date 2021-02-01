Coronavirus: 45 new cases registered in Grampian as 848 are recorded nationally

There were 45 new cases of Covid recorded in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, there were 848 positive results registered in the same time period.

Overall, there have now been 12,571 cases in the north-east since March.

There are 86 patients in hospitals across Grampian, an increase of one from Sunday, with eight people in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The latest Scottish Government figures showed that 10,511 new tests were carried out, with 9.5% of those positive.

Six Covid-related deaths were recorded, although this number is lower on Mondays due to registration offices being closed over the weekend.

There are 1,958 Covid patients in hospital and 143 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 575,897 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,849 have received the second dose.