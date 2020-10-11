Coronavirus: 39 new cases confirmed in Grampian in past 24 hours

A further 956 people have tested positive for coronavirus acoss Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began has risen to 38,998.

A total of 449 people are in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus. Of those, 35 people are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported since Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 849,850 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 810,852 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 39 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the NHS Grampian area. The new total for the north-east is 2,684.

On Saturday the Scottish Government confirmed a total of 1,009 people across Scotland have received positive results in the past 24 hours.