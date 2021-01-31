Coronavirus: 38 new cases in Grampian while hospital admissions decrease

A further 38 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government show there have now been 12,436 cases in the region since March.

There are 85 people in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – a decrease of five from Saturday – and nine people in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Scotland

A further 1,003 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland since Saturday.

The data shows 14,163 new tests were carried out – 8.1% of these were positive and six new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the past day.

There are 1,941 Covid patients in hospital and 143 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 566,269 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose.