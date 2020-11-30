Coronavirus: 37 more people in the north-east test positive in past 24 hours

A further 37 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the NHS Grampian area has risen to 4,758.

There are 54 patients in hospital in the north-east with Covid-19 and six of them are in the ICU.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 369 to 95,058 in the past 24 hours.

However, the number of cases has been affected by a data processing issue.

A further three people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,725.

A total of 1,041 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently-confirmed case of Covid-19 – and 75 of those are in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,179,704 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 95,058 have tested positive and 1,084,646 were confirmed negative.