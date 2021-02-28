Coronavirus: 22 new cases across the north-east in the past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded two new deaths and a further 572 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the latest statistics have shown.

There are 22 new cases in Grampian, taking the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 13,463.

Covid in Scotland

A total of 17,663 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.8% of these were positive.

The two new recorded deaths are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire areas.

The country’s death toll is now 7,131.

There are 837 people in the hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 78 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,593,695 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 76,512 have received their second dose.